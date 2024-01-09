Comment - Kettering warehouse park campaign victory is perfect example of people power

Local residents worked tirelessly to defeat the development company of one of the UK’s biggest landowners

A previous SWHW protest. Credit: Dan Whitney

We can only imagine the discussions inside the boardroom at Buccleuch Property when they were drawing up warehousing plans for land at Kettering’s Weekley Hall Wood.

Were they expecting some local opposition to the bid? Almost certainly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Were they expecting the level of opposition that followed? Probably not, you’d think.

SWHW campaigners pictured after the conclusion of the planning inquiry. Credit: SWHW

And you can understand why. All too often we see people moan about planning applications in comments on our Facebook page, but we don’t always then see everybody then make these comments in official objections to the council responsible for making a decision.

It’s even more rare that we see campaigners organise tireless, fearless and meticulous efforts to stand up for the people – but that’s exactly what happened when the Save Weekley Hall Wood (SWHW) group was founded.

Let’s not forget what they were facing, too. This was a group of local people who simply wanted to save a green space that they loved. They were not planning experts – although they might be now – and they did not have deep pockets to help their fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been a tough ask whoever they were up against, but they were taking on the development company of the Duke of Buccleuch. He is one of the UK’s biggest landowners with a reported wealth of more than £200m. Applicants Buccleuch Property employed the top-rated junior planning barrister in the country to represent them at a planning inquiry.

But whatever the SWHW group lacked in initial expertise and cash, they more than made up for it with desire, hard work and an understanding of how to galvanise their neighbours. What started out as a social media post soon became a community group with a petition – which attracted more than 24,000 signatures – and a dedicated website.

Backed by volunteers from across the political and social spectrum and led by Green Party councillor Dez Dell, they held fundraisers and marches, sold calendars and hosted community events to make sure everyone in Kettering and the surrounding area knew just how loved this wood and meadow is. Helped by members of the public, they raised more than £30,000 to make sure they were legally represented at the planning inquiry.

While the money certainly helped, what may have gone under the radar is the work by volunteers to ensure planning inspector George Baird had knowledge of the ecological value of the site. The inquiry heard that surveys submitted in a statement as part of the plan either missed or under-recorded the range of species which called it their home as they failed to follow best practice. It was, the inquiry heard, only because of the efforts and diligence of deeply concerned members of the public that the full picture was presented to the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re sure the efforts of campaigners won’t stop here, with previous talk of trying to have the land designated as a country park.

Had they not battled against this planning application for more than three-and-a-half years it could quite easily have had a very different ending instead of their stunning victory.

It is a fine example of people power – and will give hope to those who are fighting other contentious planning bids in our county.

How the fight against warehouse plans unfolded, in headlines:

April 2020 – Fury as woods earmarked for the chop to make way for Kettering warehouse park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 2020 – Thousands say no to Kettering warehouse development which will ‘destroy’ woods

November 2020 – Ten thousand join fight against Kettering warehouse plan which would see woodland chopped down

December 2020 – Kettering councillor quits committee role to oppose controversial warehouse development

March 2021 – Kettering wood campaign group joins forces with conservation charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 2021 – Campaign to save under-threat Kettering wood hits another milestone

August 2021 – Kettering festival goers’ woodland not warehouses message

November 2021 – North Northamptonshire warehouse pressure groups join forces to fight rural developments

April 2022 – Kettering wood saved from the chop – but campaigners vow to fight revised warehouse plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 2022 – Campaign sees 20,000 say no to controversial warehouse plan

August 2022 – Extinction Rebellion activists march on Duke’s land in Kettering warehouse protest

August 2023 – Controversial Kettering warehouse park decision taken out of council’s hands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad