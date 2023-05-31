Residents show opposition to village development plans at Barton Seagrave exhibition

Residents set on preventing a field in Barton Seagrave from becoming a housing estate have made their feelings known at a public consultation meeting.

Local people had been invited to have their say on the proposed housing development on fields in the village next to the cricket ground and a much-loved spinney.

Manor Oak Homes based in Walgrave held the well-attended event before submitting plans to build 65 homes on the 3.7 acre horse paddock off Barton Hill.

John Hunter (on right) with fellow residents

About 500 people quizzed members of staff at the exhibition of plans and maps – with the occasional heated arguments.

Founder of Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys (SBSS) John Hunter said: “Fundamentally, it’s not where new homes should be.

"There’s no-one here who wants this development apart from those who are representing the developers.

"t’s the biggest turnout I have ever seen in this building. It’s one person who wants 65 houses in their back garden.”

Residents examine the plans

Although the development includes an area of woodland, Manor Oak has stated the development will not destroy any of the adjacent woodland promising ‘enhancement’ of existing paths.

William Main, managing director of Manor Oak, said: “The consultation is part of the planning process. We will take all the comments on board.

"We write a report and issue it to the local authority (North Northants Council). We’re not touching the wood. We are not making any proposals to build on the wood."

He added: “They (residents) have been passionate. It’s been a very good turnout. The nature of planning is that we tend to get opposition. There’s always a neighbour so we fully understand.”

Peter Raku

Vehicular access will be via a new road off Barton Road, between the entrance to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club ground and the existing homes in Barton Hill.

Peter Raku’s home and garden back on to the existing paddock and he attended the consultation event.

He said: “To go from nothing to 65 houses, I think it’s a terrible idea. It can only be profiteering. One of my older neighbour’s only solace is sitting in his garden and looking over that field.

"People have just had enough. The roads are rubbish, the schools are full, you can’t get a GP appointment. We are sick to the back teeth of this now.”

Residents at the exhibition

Manor Oak Homes specialises in ‘promotional agreements for strategic land development opportunities’. They take a ‘proactive’ approach to ‘unlock’ the full development potential of land ‘maximising the financial benefit for the landowners’.

Resident Tina Murphy said: “I’m concerned. Barton (Seagrave) has already its six-year quota met. The traffic in Barton Hill is already backed up. I’m angry that somebody could do this to the community.”

SBSS founder John Hunter added: “The spinney is the heart and lungs of the village – it’s right at the heart of the village. It’s historic land with views across the church and Wicksteed Park. For the amount of people who use that space the development would be devastating and it would be lost forever.”

For more information go to Manor Oak Homes’ website https://www.manoroakhomes.co.uk/news/