Victim named after fatal Twywell crash
Our thoughts are with his family and friends
A man who died after a crash near Twywell has been named by police as Simon Hemmings.
The 45-year-old was killed on Tuesday, November 2, in an incident in Kettering Road.
He was driving a black Range Rover Sport at about 3.40pm, near to the junction with the Woodford to Islip turn, when the crash took place.
A police spokesman said: "Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 290 of November 2."