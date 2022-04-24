Vegan market set for Kettering return

Some of the best animal-free street food and ethical products will be on offer when a vegan market returns to Kettering.

The town’s Market Place will be taken over by vegan traders for the event on Saturday, June 4, organised by Vegan Market Co.

Between 10.30am and 4pm there will be up to 40 stalls including vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and more.

The last vegan market in Kettering. Picture by Neil Fedorowycz.

The vegan market first came to Kettering on November 6 last year, with hundreds of people turning out to sample animal-free delights.

The management of markets in the town became Kettering Town Council’s responsibility on April 1 and they are hoping to see them flourish again.