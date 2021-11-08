Kettering's Vegan Market in pictures

Hundreds of people turned out to sample some animal-free delights at a vegan market in Kettering on Saturday (November 6).

The event - put on by Vegan Market Co for the first time in the town - saw vegan traders take over the Market Place.

An array of vegan street food, artisan bakes, handmade cosmetics and ethical craft items were on offer, with stalls on sustainable travel and COP26.

Green Party councillor Dez Dell, who represents Brambleside on Kettering Town Council said: "I loved seeing the Market Place busy with market stalls - it was buzzing and I’m so glad it was such a success. I look forward to the many more events Kettering Town Council has planned for the Market Place.”

Fellow Green councillor Emily Fedorowycz, who represents All Saints, added: “It was brilliant to see such a great number of residents out enjoying Kettering’s first vegan fair. Things like this is what our town is all about - we have amazing heritage as a market town and we need to make so much more of it.”

Pictures by Neil Fedorowycz.

