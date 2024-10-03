Tribute to former town clerk David Hill who 'cared very much' for Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who gave more than 30 years of service to Higham Ferrers Town Council will be ‘fondly remembered.’

David Hill had a long career in local government and was a well-known and well-regarded individual in the town.

Members of Higham Ferrers Town Council were saddened to hear of his death and have paid tribute to the man who played such a key role in shaping the council that exists today.

Their tribute reads: “He joined the former Higham Ferrers Borough Council in 1970 as an assistant to the borough surveyor, and in the local government re-organisation of 1974 he transferred to the East Northants District Council to work in the planning department.

David Hill cared very much for Higham Ferrers (picture of David kindly supplied by his family)

“Soon after, he also became the part-time town clerk of the newly created Higham Ferrers Town Council, where he worked hard to make sure the new council established a groundwork of committees and processes to enable it to carry out its work.

“Following promotion at ENC he had to relinquish his role as the town clerk but was able to continue his involvement by becoming the town treasurer and offering assistance and advice to future town clerks, which was much appreciated.

"This involvement continued for many years with David completing over 30 years of service to the town council.

"David was also a member of the executive committee of the Northamptonshire Association of Local Councils (now NCALC) where he was able to utilise his years of experience to help set up many councillor training schemes.

"David was responsible for the planting of the first tree areas at Riverside Park and was a founder member of the Higham Ferrers Nature Conservation Group involved in developing and managing the area.

"It was his foresight that enabled the provision of the two footbridges over the old River Nene and the gravel path linking them as part of the A45 works.

"Outside of his council work David was also an active member of the church and worked as a steward at the Hope Methodist Church and Circuit Treasurer for the Higham and Raunds Church Circuits.

"He also worked as a magistrate and from 1979 to 2012 he served on the Northamptonshire branch, spending much of his time at the Wellingborough Magistrates Court.

"He was vice-chairman of the Family Panel for the county and for some years was the chairman of the Wellingborough branch.

"He also served on the Lord Chancellor's advisory committee for the county and was involved in the appointment of the Justices of the Peace for Northamptonshire.”

The town council said David will be fondly remembered and added: “Those who worked with David over the years have shared that his help and guidance was invaluable, and he was always willing to spend his time discussing local issues and giving advice.

"The town council was fortunate to have David at the helm in its early years and he had a large part in helping to shape the council that exists today.

"David cared very much about Higham Ferrers.

"He will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed.”

David’s funeral will be at midday on October 15 at Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough with an open invitation from his family in recognition of the many people that knew him in the area.

Further details are available on the council website.