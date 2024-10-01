Time to apply for your child’s school place in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden for September 2025
Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four-years-old on or before August 31, 2025.
The closing date for applications for places in reception and Year 3 (junior school) is January 15, 2025.
The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October 31, 2024.
Parents must apply before the closing dates for their applications to be considered as on time.
All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the national offer days – March 3, 2025 for secondary places and April 16, 2025 for reception places.
Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.
All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.
Late applications will not be processed until after the national offer day – they will be processed in rounds after national offer days.
Children with an Education, Health and Care Plan do not apply for a school place through admissions, there is a separate process.
For details on this you should contact the allocated case worker or generic information can be found on the local offer.
Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northants Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would encourage all parents who are applying for a school place for September 2025 to make sure they submit their applications as soon as possible and before the deadlines given.
"The process in place allows families to tell us which schools they would prefer to send their children to.
"Whilst most people are successful at securing a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances.
"Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences."
Council leader Jason Smithers added: “Starting or changing school is a big step for everyone and we hope that the process in place makes the application process as smooth as possible.”
An independent school admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.
You can find out more about applying for a school place in North Northamptonshire and how to submit an application online.
Being offered a place by particular school does not mean that a child will automatically be entitled to travel assistance to that school.
Parents and carers should read the home to school transport policy carefully to understand the eligibility criteria before applying for a school place.
98 per cent got one of their preferences when primary school places were allocated in North Northamptonshire for this September.
And more than 96 per cent of pupils were allocated a place at one of their preferred north Northants secondary schools for this September.
