Time to apply for your child’s school place in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden for September 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents and carers are now able to apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a Year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2025 intake.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four-years-old on or before August 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for applications for places in reception and Year 3 (junior school) is January 15, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October 31, 2024.

It's time to apply for school places for September 2025

Parents must apply before the closing dates for their applications to be considered as on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the national offer days – March 3, 2025 for secondary places and April 16, 2025 for reception places.

Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late applications will not be processed until after the national offer day – they will be processed in rounds after national offer days.

Children with an Education, Health and Care Plan do not apply for a school place through admissions, there is a separate process.

For details on this you should contact the allocated case worker or generic information can be found on the local offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northants Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would encourage all parents who are applying for a school place for September 2025 to make sure they submit their applications as soon as possible and before the deadlines given.

"The process in place allows families to tell us which schools they would prefer to send their children to.

"Whilst most people are successful at securing a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences."

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “Starting or changing school is a big step for everyone and we hope that the process in place makes the application process as smooth as possible.”

An independent school admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about applying for a school place in North Northamptonshire and how to submit an application online.

Being offered a place by particular school does not mean that a child will automatically be entitled to travel assistance to that school.

Parents and carers should read the home to school transport policy carefully to understand the eligibility criteria before applying for a school place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And more than 96 per cent of pupils were allocated a place at one of their preferred north Northants secondary schools for this September.