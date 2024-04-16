Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 3,861 Reception places have been allocated to children across North Northamptonshire.

93.03 per cent of applicants – 3,592 children – have been allocated a place at their first preference school – (93.2 per cent for 2023).

4.51 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at their second preference school (4.3 per cent in 2023) while 0.57 per cent have been allocated a place at their third preference school (1.1 per cent in 2023).

Primary and infant school places have been allocated across north Northamptonshire for September 2024

98.11 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at one of their preferred schools (98.6 per cent in 2023), while 98.47 per cent of applications were made online (99 per cent in 2023).

Parents/carers who applied online before the closing date for their places in Reception are able to check their offer on the council’s website.

Junior school places (Year 3)

There were 951 applications, with 99.79 per cent of pupils being allocated a place at their first preference (99.9 per cent for 2023), while 99.97 per cent were allocated one of their preferred schools (100 per cent in 2023).

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northants Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would like to pass on my best wishes to every pupil starting a new school in September and hope this is the start of an exciting new journey. Supporting all children in their education is a priority for the council.

“We continue to work hard to create additional school places across North Northamptonshire to meet the demand caused by our growing population, through building new schools and expanding existing sites across the area.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Starting school is a huge step for all children to take and I wish them all the very best as they embark on their education.

“Over the past three years we’ve continued to invest in new schools and classrooms to help increase the number of school places and have further earmarked £12 million of capital investment over the next four years."

Where children have not been successful in getting a place at a preference school, parents have the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process).