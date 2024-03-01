More than 96 per cent of pupils allocated place at one of their preferred north Northants secondary schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 4,292 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across the north of the county.

More than 96 per cent of applicants have been allocated one of their preferred schools – an increase of one perc ent in the number of children getting a place at a preference school in 2023.

Most applications were made online, up to 99.4 per cent in 2024 from 99 per cent in 2023.

Secondary school allocation: 2023's intake of Year 7 pupils at Weldon Academy near Corby

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive member for children, families, education and skills said: “I’m delighted that we are seeing more children getting a place at their first preference school and consistency in the number of children being allocated one of their preferred schools year-on-year.

“Meanwhile, we continue to work hard to create additional school places across North Northamptonshire to meet the demand caused by our growing population.

“New schools are being built and we are expanding existing sites across the area. I wish all the children well as they embark on this next stage of their education.”

An extra 67 places were allocated for this September’s new intake – an increase of approximately two classrooms containing 30 pupils.

Applicants are considered to be successful if they are allocated a first, second or third preference. 83.01 per cent of applicants were allocated a place at their first preference school – up three per cent on last year. Second preferences were given to 10.51 per cent of applicants, down from 2023 at which was 12.1 per cent.

A much smaller number (3.05 per cent ) were allocated their third preference.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "Supporting children in their education is a priority for the council and moving up to secondary school is a big step on this journey. I am delighted to announce that 96 per cent of applicants have received a place at one of their preference schools."

Any parent has the right to appeal – through the independent appeals process – against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.