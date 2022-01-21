Tickets, please! Kettering station work will see gates installed

A typical ticket gate. Pictured are those at Loughborough's station.

New ticket gates are set to be installed at Kettering' s railway station as part of a project to improve and modernise the entrance.

For years passengers and those dropping off their loved ones have been able to walk into the station and onto the platforms, with or without proof of a fare.

But that could soon be a thing of the past under new plans by East Midlands Railway.

Kettering station.

They want to introduce eight electronic ticket gates - which open when you insert your ticket - for those entering and exiting the Grade II listed station.

Ticket gates are seen at many UK railway stations, often installed to prevent passengers from travelling without a ticket and to reduce anti-social behaviour inside a station.

Plans submitted to North Northamptonshire Council show two rows of four at the entrance lobby and booking hall, with a segmental archway between the two areas.

A planning statement said: "The appearance of the ticket gates is that of a modern obvious addition to the station and is in line with the other operational items associated with current day use of a station such as automated ticketing, assistance points, display monitors etc."

The current view as you walk through the station's entrance.

Under the plans the public phone and cash machine would be removed from the entrance lobby and the car park pay stations would be relocated to the booking hall, next to the electronic rail fare ticket machines.

The ’Photo Me’ booth is also being removed as part of the works and there will be alterations to seating arrangements in the booking hall.

An infill wall just to the left of the inside of the station entrance is also due to be removed.

A decision on the plan is expected by March.