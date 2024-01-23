Three young men admit their parts in Northamptonshire crack-dealing conspiracy
Three young men from across Northamptonshire have entered guilty pleas in a drug conspiracy case.
Anthony Tiberiu Turigel, 18, Jokubas Pavilonis, 23, and Olatide Nathan, 21, all appeared at Northampton Crown Court to change their pleas to guilty on Friday (January 19).
The trio all admitted being part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between March 1 and June 20 last year. They had initially denied the charges.
Turigel, formerly of Princess Street, Kettering, but most recently living in out-of-county secure accommodation which are not identifying to protect the other residents, was last month sentenced for stabbing a teen in Market Harborough.
At the time of his arrest, Olatide was the subject of a community order after he was caught carrying a knife in Finedon.
Pavilonis, of Hazelwood Road, Corby, and Nathan, formerly of High Street, Northampton but also now living in another part of the country, will appear alongside Turigel in March for sentencing.
They were all remanded in custody ahead of the next hearing.