Teenager sentenced for carrying knife found in Finedon stop and search

A teenager charged with a knife crime offence after a stop search in Finedon has been handed an 18-month community order.

On May 18, 2022, Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Officers stop searched Olatide Nathan, aged 19, in Poplar Road, and found a knife in his possession.

Appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 13, he pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and was handed an 18-month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work and costs totalling £180.

PC Joe Duncombe, said: “Tackling knife crime is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so I am pleased to see this guilty plea.

“Being in possession of a knife doesn’t make you safer or look stronger. If anything, it magnifies your weakness and makes you a target.

“Knives are so dangerous and young people who carry them often don’t realise the fatal consequences they can so easily have.