Men from Kettering and Finedon jailed for GBH after pleading guilty to knife attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been jailed over a knife attack which saw a 23-year-old man stabbed in the leg and chest in Market Harborough.

Tyler Groom, 21, formerly of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, along with 18-year-old Anthony Turigel, of no fixed address but from the Kettering area, were due to stand trial but pleaded guilty to section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, December 13, at Northampton Crown Court, Groom was sentenced to a total of five years in prison while Turigel was given five months detention in a young offender institution.

Tyler Groom (inset) with the scene of the stabbing/ Leicestershire Police/Andy Carpenter

Groom had led a gang of youths in Market Harborough to confront their victim in the Britannia Walk area during the evening of Saturday, June 12, 2021.

During the confrontation, Groom and Turigel stabbed the victim in the leg and chest before running away.

The victim managed to make his way to some nearby shops where he collapsed. After he was found by an off-duty police officer, he was airlifted to hospital and treated for ‘superficial’ injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following extensive enquiries, including speaking to eyewitnesses and carrying out a trawl of CCTV from the area, officers were able to arrest the two suspects the following day.

Police guard the scene /Andy Carpenter

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alex Horwood said: “This was a distressing incident not only for the victim but for those who witnessed it and the aftermath.