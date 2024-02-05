The latest nuisance motorbike riders who've been caught in Corby as part of Operation Pacify
Nuisance motorcycle riders in Corby have been one of the top issues reported by residents during recent years.
But since early 2022, local police officers have taken a tougher approach to the issue and have recorded a big reduction in persistent offenders.
Using handheld mobile video equipment and utilising local intelligence, officers have caught and crushed dozens of illegal bikes as part of Operation Pacify.
The Northants Telegraph went out with the team back in May 2022. Some of their targets have since been caught and jailed several times over since then, but the operation continues.
During its first 12 months they seized 59 motorcycles and 25 riders were dealt with by the courts after receiving postal requisitions for offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, not holding a valid driving licence or insurance.
The team issued a further four Section 59 warning notices for anti-social driving – to a rider who was caught pulling a wheelie near East Carlton Country Park.
In recent weeks they’ve issued nine postal requisitions for traffic offences, charged three people with motorbike-related offences, and have carried out nine other investigations linked to motorbike offences. Three illegal motorbikes have been seized.
Here are the latest names before the courts.
Connor Burgess, 23, of Culross Walk, was caught using an-unregistered motorbike in Harlech with no insurance and while disqualified. He was jailed for 18 weeks and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £154 in costs. He has served time on previous occasions for similar offences.
Andru-Jay Burgess, 24, of Culross Walk, who has been jailed for ten weeks for further motorbike-related offences to add to his long record.
Chey-Kenzi Alexander, 18, of Grantham Walk, admitted eight driving offences including riding a motorbike in Harlech without headgear, while un-licensed, with no insurance and without due care and attention on two separate occasions. He was given a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £120 fine.
A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named who was caught driving an electric motorbike in Balmoral without a licence or insurance. He was given eight penalty points and fined £120.
Several others have current cases that are still going through the courts.