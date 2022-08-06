Dunedin Road, Corby. Image: Google

Magistrates have handed down a suspended prison term for a Corby man who rode his Kawasaki motorbike dangerously along a busy road on the Kingswood estate.

Connor Burgess, 21, is the latest defendant to come before the courts after being caught by officers from Operation Pacify – the police scheme to help stamp-out motorcycle nuisance on Corby’s estates.

He was spotted riding a Kawasaki motorbike in Dunedin Road on May 16 and last week he appeared in court to answer three charges.

Burgess, of Culross Walk, Corby, pleaded guilty to riding his bike dangerously, and to driving with no insurance or licence.

Magistrates gave him a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to participate in a thinking skills course. He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work, was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

He was also banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to take an extended test before he can regain his licence.