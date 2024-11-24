Tears, cheers and laughter as Spirit of Corby prevails at glittering awards evening

It was a night filled with emotion as the very best of Corby was celebrated.

The Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 took place in a packed Best Western Hotel as the 12 awards were handed to worthy recipients across our great town.

Organised by Corby Town Council, the Spirit prizes are given to those who best exemplify the greatest of Corby folk.

Council chair Mark Pengelly opened the proceedings by holding a moment of silence for Harshita Brella who was murdered earlier this month in the town. He said she had ‘just come here to work’ and that her death ‘shouldn’t have happened.’

There was a musical surprise from Paul Balmer who put on a wonderful show as he and his wife Judy Caine accepted their Living Legends of Corby award.

And tears from Des and Karen Barber who were commended for their incredible work at Corby Radio as Des brings to a close his 50 year career in the industry.

Here’s the full list of winners, and you can view all the photos from the night here.

Club Spirit: Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall at S&L RFC who have completed a series of fundraising challenges to transform the club’s facilities.

Community Spirit: Simon Brunskill’s Low Cost Kitchen has been a godsend for hundreds of families in Corby who struggle to feed their children during the school holidays.

Creative Spirit: Weldon Amateur Theatre School brings together four to 18-year-olds in a supportive theatre environment which is inspiring and encouraging for young theatre performers.

Education Spirit: Geraldine Daly who works at Red Kite Special Academy and goes above and beyond her normal role to support families of the children at the school.

Young Spirit: Harry Reid, who is fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with vigour and strength, continuing to go to scouts and swimming while spending his weekends fundraising.

Environmental Spirit: Dariusz Keska whose garden wowed the judges.

Heath and Wellbeing Spirit: Natasha Watson who lost her wonderful son Thomas McNamee ten years ago and since then has helped support other local parents through a bereavement group.

Public Sector Spirit: Ross Ferguson, who has been a special constable in his hometown of Corby for ten years. He’s also a long-suffering Corby Town fan and has a strong affinity with young people in the town who he helps divert from troublesome activities.

Youth Organisation Spirit: Hazel Leys Happening Youth Club, which provides a safe space for young people in Corby and is wholly run by volunteers.

Volunteer Spirit: Corby Foodbank for their incredible work providing food for those who need it, with a 20 per cent increase in use year-on-year.

Living Legend of Corby: Paul Balmer and Judy Caine who moved to the town from London in 2007 and have thrown themselves into voluntary pursuits including the Oakley Rangers, driving forward the Oakley Vale sculpture park scheme and welcoming Ukrainian refugees into Corby.

Special Spirit: Awarded to Des and Karen Barber and the Corby Radio team for 50 years of outstanding work in the community and for preserving Corby’s very own radio station as a service for the whole town.