..
.

All the winners at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - picture special

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Corby’s community champions have been honoured at the 2024 Spirit of Corby Awards.

Nominees, sponsors and guests packed into the Best Western Hotel to hear the winners announced at the event organised by Corby Town Council.

Categories up for grabs were collected by clubs and individuals across the voluntary and public service sectors.

For a full report go to the Northants Telegraph online or pick up a paper this Thursday.

Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Special Spirit of Corby Award to Corby Radio - Karen and Des Barber/National World

1. Community champions honoured at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2024

Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Special Spirit of Corby Award to Corby Radio - Karen and Des Barber/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 Cllr Mark Pengelly /National World

2. Community champions honoured at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2024

Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 Cllr Mark Pengelly /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Club Spirit of Corby Award to Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall S&L RFC /National World

3. Community champions honoured at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2024

Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Club Spirit of Corby Award to Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall S&L RFC /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Club Spirit of Corby Award to Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall S&L RFC with sponsors Nike /National World

4. Community champions honoured at the Spirit of Corby Awards 2024

Spirit of Corby Awards 2024 - Club Spirit of Corby Award to Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall S&L RFC with sponsors Nike /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyNorthants Telegraph
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice