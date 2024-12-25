Team Sebastian bring Christmas cheer to hospitals' young patients and staff as thank you for NHS care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parents of Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering schoolboy whose life was cut short by childhood cancer, have made a Christmas visit to the wards where he was treated.

On behalf of Team Sebastian, Gregg and Lindsay Nunney returned to the hospital wards where six-year-old son Sebastian had received most of his treatment for neuroblastoma.

Team Sebastian was founded to support Sebastian’s gruelling treatment and sadly after he passed away in January 2024, to help other families of local children with complex medical needs.

Gregg and Lindsay said: “We are grateful that we didn't have to spend Christmas Day in hospital with Sebastian, but there are lots of families who will be on the oncology wards this year, unable to spend it at home.

“We hope these gifts will go some way to put a smile on the children's faces, as it did when Sebastian was given presents from the wards at this time of year.”

Gregg and Lindsay delivered books, games and treats to both Disney Ward at Northampton General Hospital and E39 ward at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Funds from Team Sebastian fundraising was used to buy the gifts.

In 2024, Team Sebastian has raised almost £75,000 through Strictly for Sebastian, Orange Day and the Seb Factor events.

They have been able to hand over more than £100,000 to charities and organisations that help and provide support for children in the NHS.

Gregg and Lindsay said: “It was our first time back on E39 since Sebastian was there in summer 2023.

“We also delivered chocolates and biscuits to the nursing teams at Disney and E39 as they will be working tirelessly over Christmas trying to make sure there is some festive cheer for the children there.

“We will continue to use the Team Sebastian money to help make the hospital experience that little bit better for children and families.”

Team Sebastian will be holding another Orange Day in March 2025 and the second Seb Factor talent show in November.

For details on how to take part go to https://teamsebastian.co.uk/.