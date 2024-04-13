Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money raised by Strictly for Sebastian, the dazzling dance event in memory of Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney, has been handed over to Northampton General Hospital’s Disney Ward.

An amazing £60,000 was donated by dancers, sponsors and their supporters at a glittering event at Wicksteed Park Pavilion organised by MaSh Dance school’s Lisa Tartaglia.

The donation will be put towards an appeal to landscape and equip the outdoor play area for poorly young patients and their families.

Presenting the money to staff of the ward that treated Sebastian, his parents Gregg and Lindsay said they were delighted that they could help other children facing treatments.

Gregg said: “We are delighted that we raised so much money. Seb loved playing here. We can’t wait to see the new area.”

An audience of more than 850 people helped to raise the money to remodel the courtyard – the area will be levelled and made accessible for wheelchairs.

Kellie Howes, play specialist said: “We are very lucky to have this space, but it needs a bit of a facelift. It’s a much needed facility. Children will be able to come out here and play – it gives them some normality.”

Team Sebastian will hold another Orange Day this time to raise money for KGH's Skylark Ward/Team Sebastian

Gregg and Lindsay were so buoyed by support during Sebastian’s long illness by the community they have endorsed another ‘Orange Day’ this time for Kettering General Hospital’s Skylark Ward.

In November 2023, thousands of people in Northamptonshire donned orange to fundraise for Sebastian to access life-saving treatment abroad as he battled neuroblastoma. More than £10,000 was raised by the community. Sadly, in January this year, Sebastian lost his fight to cancer.

Brambleside Primary School – Sebastian’s school in Kettering – will once again co-ordinate the go Orange Day to be held on May 24, 2024.

Children and adults will be invited to wear Sebastian’s favourite colour orange and make a donation.

Gregg added: “Sebastian had a knack of being able to bring people together and hopefully we will get even more people wearing orange to raise money for Skylark Ward at KGH.