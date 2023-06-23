File image (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A builder has been told to pay a penalty of almost £17k after he was found to have swerved paying more than £25,000 in tax spread over two separate tax years.

Dumitru Deliu’s name has been published by the Government on a list of deliberate tax defrauders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliu formerly lived at Patrick Road in the town, although he has now registered his business at a new address in Mitcham, south west London.

HMRC found that he had deliberately tried to avoid paying a tax bill of £25,399 accrued during the tax years of 2019/20 and 2020/21.

He was ordered by HMRC to pay a penalty of £16,900.

HMRC regularly publish the names of all those who deliberately provide inaccurate documents to them, or who fail to comply with their tax or VAT obligations. They only publish the names where the extra amount owing is more than £25,000 and where that person has not been immediately truthful with HMRC at the start of their investigation.

There were no further details available on the specifics of Deliu’s case.

Advertisement Hide Ad