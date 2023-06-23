News you can trust since 1897
Tax-dodging Corby builder ordered to pay £16k to HMRC

The Government have published his name on a list of people who’ve swerved tax
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
File image (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A builder has been told to pay a penalty of almost £17k after he was found to have swerved paying more than £25,000 in tax spread over two separate tax years.

Dumitru Deliu’s name has been published by the Government on a list of deliberate tax defrauders.

Deliu formerly lived at Patrick Road in the town, although he has now registered his business at a new address in Mitcham, south west London.

HMRC found that he had deliberately tried to avoid paying a tax bill of £25,399 accrued during the tax years of 2019/20 and 2020/21.

He was ordered by HMRC to pay a penalty of £16,900.

HMRC regularly publish the names of all those who deliberately provide inaccurate documents to them, or who fail to comply with their tax or VAT obligations. They only publish the names where the extra amount owing is more than £25,000 and where that person has not been immediately truthful with HMRC at the start of their investigation.

There were no further details available on the specifics of Deliu’s case.

Earlier this year, Corby emerged as one of the country’s leading tax-dodging hotspots.

