Two Corby tax dodging builders given whopping fines

A pair of tax evaders have been handed big fines after failing to pay their dues in Corby.

HMRC have published the names of the two builders from Corby who deliberately failed to pay the tax they owe.

The first defaulter was identified as Alex Construction Limited, a business based at Llewellyn Walk, Corby. The firm’s penalty of £56,466 was based on a tax bill of £39,526 between November 2019 and April 2020. That firm, which has a sole director named Aleksandar Zkelyapov, is currently in the process of being struck off the companies register.

The second was named as Pravoslav Zemanek, formerly of Landseer Court, Corby and Chellowfield Court, Bradford. His penalty of £72,181 was on a tax bill that went unpaid of £103,115 between April 2016 and April 2021.

His Bradford address is the same as that of a previous tax defaulter, cleaner Hedviga Balogova, who we reported earlier this year had been fined £20,000 after failing to pay a tax bill of £33,000.

HMRC regularly publish details of deliberate tax defaulters who have been fined either for deliberate errors in their tax returns or deliberately failing to comply with their tax obligations.

The authority is allowed to publish information about a deliberate tax defaulter where they have carried out an investigation and the person has been charged one or more penalties for deliberate defaults involving tax over £25,000.