Corby cleaner evaded £33k in tax

Image: Getty

A cleaner from Corby has been named by the Government as a deliberate tax defaulter.

Hedviga Balogova has been included on the HMRC list of people who have evaded tax.

The cleaner from Swanage Court, Corby, is said to have not paid tax worth £33,000 on her cleaning income or that of a second job between April 2018 and April 2020.

She also gave another address of Chellowfield Court, Bradford.

The list include details of taxpayers who’ve; deliberately provided one or more inaccurate documents to HMRC; deliberately failed to comply with an HMRC obligation or committed a VAT or excise wrongdoing.

Only those who have defaulted on more than £25,000 are included on the public list and HMRC will only publish the details where the taxpayer has not made an immediate disclosure when HMRC started to investigate.