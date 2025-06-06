Swanspool tennis courts transferred to town council to help facility become 'a vibrant hub for tennis in Wellingborough'
The courts were refurbished over the course of this year using a £50,000 grant from the LTA Tennis Foundation and £20,000 from North Northamptonshire Council, part of a nationwide initiative by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation.
As part of a Community Asset Transfer, Wellingborough Town Council will now take over the day-to-day running of the site which has undergone extensive improvements, including resurfacing, repainting, new fencing, new nets, and a new gate-access technology and booking system.
Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Raj Mishra, said: "We are thrilled to take on the management of these beautifully renovated tennis courts at Swanspool Gardens. This project represents a significant investment in our community's health and wellbeing, providing accessible, high-quality sporting facilities for residents of all ages and abilities.
“The town council is committed to ensuring these courts become a vibrant hub for tennis in Wellingborough, encouraging more people to get active and enjoy this wonderful sport. We extend our sincere thanks to the LTA Tennis Foundation and NNC for their generous funding and support in making this possible."
An event to officially reopen the tennis courts took place on Saturday 24 May was attended by representatives from NNC, the Lawn Tennis Association and Wellingborough Town Council.
Moving forward, the town council and LTA will be working together to provide local tennis activities, including Barclays Free Park Tennis sessions taking place during the summer.
Scott Lloyd, LTA chief executive, said: “We are delighted to see the refurbished tennis courts in Swanspool Gardens officially reopened. This investment from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation ensures that these courts will be available for people to use for years to come.
“We look forward to seeing the facilities flourish and develop, whilst providing accessible opportunities for the local community to get on court and enjoy tennis.”
The courts can be booked online via the LTA website here.
