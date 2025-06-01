Meet Wellingborough's new mayor Raj Mishra who hopes to 'foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community'
He was elected as the fifth mayor of Wellingborough Town Council at its annual meeting on May 13, 2025.
In a statement, Cllr Mishra said: “It is an honour to serve as the mayor of Wellingborough. I am committed to working collaboratively with all residents to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community.
"Together, we will build a brighter future for our town."
Cllr Mishra was one of those who earned his place on the town council during the recent elections winning the Victoria ward for the Conservatives.
Last week, a significant milestone was reached by the town council after the transfer of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens from North Northants Council, something the new mayor has called ‘a historic moment for our community.’
Cllr Mishra will replace the outgoing Cllr Jon-Paul Carr (Con) who, during his time in the role, had raised £1,700 for each of his chosen charities, Friends of Swanspool Gardens and Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.
A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman added: “Cllr Carr had held a civic service, gala dinner, a quiz night, a magical chilli night, an historical talk, and a cinematic show of Wellingborough through the years, and along with other kind donations, had achieved this amazing amount during his term.”
Cllr Mishra’s chosen charities for his 2025-26 mayoral year are Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory’s Hospice Campaign.
Those who are looking to invite the mayor to any events should complete the mayoral form on the town council’s website and return it to [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.