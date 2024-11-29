Stanwick Lakes open and ready for festive fun as Santa brings Christmas celebration to nature reserve

Santa will return to Stanwick Lakes this weekend as part of a month-long programme of festive fun.

The nature reserve will host a Santa’s grotto, which will be open and ready to welcome families from Saturday, November 30.

Stanwick Lakes was temporarily closed for a short period following the recent heavy rain but the venue and its car park has now reopened and the team is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its festive events.

Children will be invited to make a natural Christmas decoration before meeting Santa’s Elf in their workshop, and Santa himself in his beautiful traditional cabin.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “All of us here at Stanwick Lakes are getting excited as the festive season approaches and we put the final touches to our Christmas programme. There really is something for everyone.

“These events are always popular so make sure you book early to avoid disappointment.

“There is also lots on offer for children, so if you’re looking for something to do as a family over Christmas, come along and join in with the fun.”

With quiet sessions available, the Santa’s Grotto is also suitable for SEND families and aims to ensure as many children as possible experience the wonder of meeting Father Christmas.

Individual tickets to visit Santa are £13.50 each. Group tickets, where you may be joined by other children, families and groups, are £9.50 each.

For those looking to get creative this Christmas, a series of traditional and contemporary festive workshops include everything from wreath making and chunky knitting, to glass work, painting and even tinsmithing and blacksmithing.

The venue’s second ‘festive lates’ event will be held on Thursday, December 12, when the visitor centre will open later for an evening of creative workshops and seasonal indulgence. With the café transformed into a cosy, festive setting offering mulled wine and mince pies, as people enjoy an evening of crafting. Options include wreath making, willow weaving, silk batik, glass fusion, painting and blacksmithing.

The Festival of Midwinter, a day of ancient traditions and celebration, takes place on Sunday, December 15, while the hugely popular lantern walk and lakeside Christmas carols promises two evenings of song and merriment on Friday, December 20, and Sunday, December 22.

Alongside the programme of events, there are plenty of activities for families and children to get stuck into, including a winter trail around Solstice Lake, Christmas crafts in the visitor centre, and pottery painting. More details will be available on the Stanwick Lakes website.

Stanwick Lakes is also offering group events suitable for corporate Christmas dos or a social get-togethers.

Groups can enjoy a Christmas lunch followed by a choice of creative activities – create a chunky knit stocking, craft a handmade willow decoration, make a seasonal festive wreath or paint a ceramic decoration.

Parking charges, used for the preservation and maintenance of Stanwick Lakes, apply to some events this Christmas.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

In the event of any adverse weather, the Stanwick Lakes website is regular updated so visitors can keep up-to-date with all the latest information.

For more details visit the website and follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.