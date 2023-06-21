Wellingborough Whitworth FC can breathe a brief sigh of relief as Stanton Cross Developments has withdrawn its application for a surface water basin that would encroach on its playing fields.

After submitting plans in 2022, the attenuation basin caught the disapproval of the ‘Flourmen’, who penned a letter opposing the plans in October.

With three objections to navigate from the club, the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) and Sport England, Stanton Cross Developments now plans to resubmit plans in the future.

Wellingborough Whitworth made clear their opposition to the plans in October 2022

A spokesman for Stanton Cross said: “We are committed to strengthening our relationship with Whitworth FC and are looking at ways we can help support their success over the longer-term.

"Following recent discussions about the attenuation basin, we will be amending and resubmitting the proposals.

“These amendments are designed to cause no detriment to the existing pitch provision at the club, and in fact will include plans to enhance the playing surfaces which will directly benefit the players and those that use them.

"We have agreed to have follow-up discussions with the club ahead of resubmission.”

The club plays its home games at the Victoria Mill Ground, which the attenuation basin's original plans would have encroached on

The Lead Local Flood Authority, which had initially rejected the proposal, approved the plans on May 17.

It said: “We would advise that there is sufficient information available to comment on the acceptability of the proposed surface water drainage scheme for the proposed development.”

Just 13 days later on May 30, the application was withdrawn entirely by Stanton Cross Developments.

The potential encroaching on the football ground attracted the attention of Sport England in November, who opposed the surface water basin on the basis that it would result in a loss of playing fields that are relied on for grassroots sports provision.

The original plans would encroach on Wellingborough Whitworth FC's playing fields

At the time, a spokesman for Sport England said: "Given the above identified playing pitches shortfalls and the fact the pitches are utilised by Whitworth FC (and other clubs) the proposal which is not ancillary facility supporting the principal use of the site as a playing field site nor an indoor or outdoor sports facility, will result in the loss of pitches / reduction in pitch size.

“As such it would not meet Sport England Exception Policies E1, E2, E3 and E5.”

In light of the withdrawal the club admits that, while the issue has not been resolved, it is ‘getting close.’

Wellingborough Whitworth FC is anticipating any potential new applications from Stanton Cross Developments, including those that could include proposals to rearrange the ground and pitches. The details of the aforementioned intentions remain as-yet unclear.

The plans are part of the controversial Route 2, which has been at the heart of the protests concerning the felling of trees that line London Road.

The land was purchased by Bovis in 2009 from Whitworth Holdings, and the club leased part of the land back on the same date, allowing the club to remain at its Victoria Mill Ground home.