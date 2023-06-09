Campaigners fighting to save a historic avenue of trees in Wellingborough have moved one step closer to finding out developers’ plans for remaining trees in London Road earmarked for felling.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd (WWAG) representatives had been expecting to meet with both Stanton Cross Developments (SCD) and North Northants Council (NNC) to discuss plans for a remodelled road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If unaltered, current plans could see the removal of 40 more trees from along London Road, a plan WWAG wants to see changed to accommodate the existing lime avenue.

Marion Turner-Hawes founder of Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd

WWAG’s hopes of constructive talks had been dashed last week when Stanton Cross Developments pulled out of talks, but a legal move has given another lifeline to the trees.

Spokesperson for WWAG Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We are heartened that the judge has taken on board our suggested plans and has ordered that all parties take the time to meet and come up with a resolution.

“Following our submission on Friday, the court issued a further order that they expect NNC and SCD to engage with WWAG Ltd over the next few weeks to see if we can come to some resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And they have ordered SCD to provide the information we have requested. The judge said he would not consider paperwork about whether to put the case forward for judicial review until July 11 to provide time between now and then for all parties all to meet to consider some resolution. The judge expects that we should have had at least one meeting by June 23, and if possible come to some resolution by July 10. We think it will be best for all concerned.”

The Wellingborough Walks

WWAG have requested information about the exact position of each tree SCD is planning to fell from the London Road Walks – and why – part of the alternative dispute resolution process set out in the Judicial Review claim.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “On June 2, Stanton Cross Developments made it clear that they saw little point in the proceedings being ‘delayed’ by a stay to allow for out of court discussions as they felt the meeting held on May 19, and subsequent correspondence served to demonstrate that the parties are ‘not likely to reach agreement on the disputed issues’ through an alternative dispute resolution.

“They went on to say that they, SCD, believe they have the appropriate planning permission and that the felling of up to 40 trees from Wellingborough Walks is required and is lawful under the existing planning approval.”

The trees that could be felled in London Road, Wellingborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time members of WWAG had been left ‘dismayed’ and ‘saddened’ that promised ‘technical discussions’ concerning the new roundabout had been abandoned with doubts cast about the commitment to pause any tree felling beyond the end of July to allow for the discussions to progress.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “We felt badly let down. It has been very frustrating but we plough on, determined that the voice of these protected trees and the many residents of Wellingborough who hold this avenue of trees in such high regard, will be heard one way or another.”

Supporters have already raised more than £25,500 to take action to protect the trees and ‘safeguard’ the Embankment area.

She added: “People from Wellingborough, both near and far, have been so kind and amazing really. But the legal process is a costly business and we need to raise more funds to ensure we can defend our case in court. If people, businesses or community bodies are able to contribute this would help ensure the voice of the trees and local residents are properly heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Stanton Cross Developments said: “We understand the strength of feeling among some Wellingborough residents towards preserving as many trees as possible, which is why we have listened to public feedback, agreed to pause the works, and why we have been in ongoing liaisons with various stakeholders locally to discuss the different options moving forward.

"We met with Wellingborough Walks Action Group for talks and entered those discussions in the spirit of working together on a collaborative solution to try and minimise the extent of the loss of existing trees and vegetation.

“We have been open, transparent and willing to engage. Unfortunately, this collaborative process across all parties has become increasingly difficult to maintain, despite our representatives’ best efforts.

"It is important to note that the legal process relating to the Judicial Review sought by WWAG against North Northamptonshire Council, and Stanton Cross Developments meeting with WWAG to discuss options for retaining trees, are two separate issues. Specifically, redesign of London Road highway enhancements is not a matter considered by the Judicial Review. However, WWAG’s legal action in which Stanton Cross Developments are named as an interested party does compromise Stanton Cross Development’s ability to fully engage with them on other matters. It is important that comments made as part of a legal process imposed upon us by others are not taken out of context for other subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad