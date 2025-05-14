Formula 1 has long held the reputation of being the pinnacle of motorsport, and such expectations need to be met with innovative new ideas, progressive values and fresh faces, but in chasing the future, the past can be overlooked.

The technical trickery needed to keep the cars on the cutting edge, the new emphasis on social media presence, and the influx of new, younger fans have massively shaped the sport over the past few years, which can often come at the cost of nostalgia, as Formula 1 is constantly rewarded for being so forward-thinking.

The need to please long-time fans of the sport who fondly remember the days of screaming V10 engines and Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain seem to be falling further into the rearview, however Silverstone Museum has long been a place where fans can revel in F1’s rich history.

This week, though, it may be more justified than ever.

The exhibition includes Nigel Mansell's FW14B, the Brawn BGP001, and Damon Hill's 1996 championship-winning Williams

The circuit hosted the first ever World Championship grand prix on May 13, 1950, and 75 years later the museum sits on the edge of the very same circuit has chosen to mark the occasion by satisfying those seasoned fans, as well as educating –and entertaining— those who have recently taken an interest.

A floor of the museum has been dedicated to history tidbits and cultural nods to Silverstone and Formula 1’ rich past, and a handful of new exhibits have added much more depth to the already impressive attraction.

Standing next to the car Damon Hill took the checkered flag in to win the 1996 Japanese Grand Prix, and with it the world championship is like meeting a hero, and turning around to see David Coulthard's McLaren MP4, or Nigel Mansell’s now-iconic FW14B Williams is, simply lovely.

Learning more about Silverstone’s humble beginnings as a Second World War airfield is equally fun, though, as it gives so much depth to how far the sport, and the facility, has come.

The 75th anniversary exhibition will run over the summer, until September

Formula 1 is so intrinsically tied to Northamptonshire.

The 21st century powerhouse Mercedes AMG Petronas are based in Brackley, Aston Martin stationed at Silverstone itself, and teams like Red Bull in Milton Keynes, Williams in Grove, and Alpine in Enstone, Oxfordshire are just a stone’s throw away.

Silverstone circuit being draped across Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire is a huge point of pride for residents of both, and puts the oft-overlooked counties on the map.

To be one of the millions watching the British Grand Prix and not have to divert your eyes from the screen to check the weather never gets old, and seeing the grandstands packed with people from all over the world reminds locals of just how much of an impact the sport can have on the local landscape.

With F1’s rising popularity I’ve taken to responding with ‘near Silverstone’ to questions of where I’m from while abroad, and with every year and every new fan, its lofty reputation increases.

Having a museum that preserves the history that unfolds there on such a regular basis feels essential and it doesn't disappoint, even on repeat visits.

Silverstone is the site of countless memorable moments over the years, be it Giuseppe Farina’s victory at the 1950 race, Nigel Mansell’s epic overtake of Nelson Piquet in 1987, Lewis Hamilton’s heroic drive in the rain in 2008, or more recently Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s shocking collision into Copse corner, and the ramifications it had on the stunning 2021 season.

It’s a cultural touchstone as well as a sporting one, and an asset that Northamptonshire can use to stand toe-to-toe with any other place on earth.

New York has Madison Square Garden, Scotland has St Andrews, and Paris has Roland Garros. Northamptonshire has Silverstone.