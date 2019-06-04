Shoe firm set to open at Rushden Lakes

A High Street footwear store is set to be the latest addition to Rushden Lakes.

Jones Bootmaker will open in one of the garden square units on Thursday, June 20.

Jones Bootmaker.

The chain has more than 35 stores in the UK and sells major brands such as Ted Baker, Gabor, Birkenstock, Loake and more.

Sharon Bailey, area manager of Jones Bootmaker, said: “We’re very excited to open our new-concept store at such a beautiful shopping centre.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our love for the products and bringing excellent customer service to Rushden Lakes.”

The opening is the latest in line a well-known names to sign up to the popular retail destination.

Jones Bootmaker.

Jewellery store Beaverbrooks opened at the garden square last month.

Jones Bootmaker will be alongside other shoe firms such as Hotter and Skechers.

And at the end of the month the hotly-anticipated 14-screen Cineworld cinema opens.

Take a look inside new Rushden Lakes cinema

The story of Jones Bootmaker began 1857 when Alfred Jones and his wife Emma opened their first footwear shop on Bayswater, London.

Parents to eleven sons and three daughters, the Jones were a large pioneering family, and the first traders to install electric lighting into their shops.

Each of the Jones sons became apprentices in the shoe trade, subsequently opening their own stores trading under the name of Jones Bootmaker.

These stores found success by introducing stocks of ready-made shoes in three different widths, initiating a new tradition in shoe fitting industry that is still used today.

In 2018 Jones Bootmaker was bought by Pavers Shoes.