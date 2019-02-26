Shoe firms plan for stores at Rushden Lakes

Two shoe firms have taken a step towards opening at Rushden Lakes after applying for signs for units there.

Plans have been submitted to East Northants Council for two of the 12 units in the Garden Square phase, which could be open by this summer.

In one unit, unit 9, American footwear firm Skechers is the name above the door on plans laid out to the council.

The company was founded in 1992 and sells a range of sports shoes, trainers, casual and work footwear.

It would be the company’s first venture into Northamptonshire.

Signs planned for unit 5 show UK-based shoe firm Hotter are looking to open at the retail mecca.

Hotter was founded in Lancashire in 1959 and they pride themselves on shoes that are “stylish but comfortable”.

This would also be Hotter’s first Northamptonshire unit.

It is expected that the Garden Square, which will also house a jewellery store, will be open by the summer when the cinema and leisure complex will also be complete.