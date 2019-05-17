Grand opening of jewellery store at Rushden Lakes will see £1,000 giveaway

One shopper could win a £1,000 shopping spree at a new Rushden Lakes store - if they can crack a code.

Jewellers Beaverbrooks will officially open at the Garden Square development at 10am on Friday, May 24.

A 1,000 gift card will be locked inside this suitcase.

To mark the opening and the chain's 100th birthday, a grand giveaway will be held in-store from 10am on Saturday, May 25.

A £1,000 Beaverbrooks gift card will be locked within a suitcase in the new store with a combination lock for shoppers to attempt to crack.

Customers will have 60 seconds to guess the combination to open the suitcase – and one lucky shopper who cracks the code will win a £1,000 shopping spree in-store.

Rachel Lee, manager at the new Beaverbrooks Rushden Lakes store, said: “Rushden Lakes is a destination like no other and so we’re thrilled to be opening our new store in Northamptonshire’s premier shopping and leisure destination.

“We’re so excited to open our new store on the same weekend as Beaverbrooks’ 100th birthday and so we wanted to pay homage to our history by asking locals to crack our top-secret suitcase code to receive the £1,000 Gift Card inside!

“We look forward to welcoming customers to take on our suitcase challenge and join us for a celebratory glass of fizz and sweet treats over our birthday weekend.”

The Beaverbrooks story began in Belfast back in 1919, when three Adlestone brothers moved to the city to pursue their passion for fine jewellery, selling silverware from a suitcase.

Just one year later, the brothers swapped a suitcase for a store, as they opened their first ‘Adlestones’ store in Belfast, which would later become Beaverbrooks as it is known today.

Beaverbrooks Rushden Lakes will also be sharing its birthday celebrations by handing out a £100 Beaverbrooks gift card to one shopper lucky enough to be celebrating their birthday on the same day.

The first shopper to bring a form of identification in to the store on Saturday, May 25, to prove they share their birthday with Beaverbrooks will win the £100 gift card.