Save KLV! Petitions launched to keep Kettering leisure and events complex alive

Campaigners who are battling to save a Kettering leisure and events complex say it must not be allowed to close.

Yesterday it was announced that Kettering Conference Centre – along with The Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre – would shut on May 31.

Those who run the site say their operational costs have increased significantly and that the venue is ‘no longer financially viable’.

Save KLV

But petitions aimed at saving the venue have called for someone to step in and keep the much-loved facilities alive.

One petition, started by a member of the public, had more than 750 signatures as of 10am this morning.

It said: “We now require North Northants Council or [a] management company to step in and run this community asset and a consistently growing client base with a very viable business which now has 30 days to [the] closure date.

"Urgent action is required to avoid losing this asset to not only [the] local community but the entire country.”

The closure decision has left about 80 people at risk of redundancy, theatre shows have been cancelled and gym members have been forced to find a new fitness facility.

The Thurston Drive site houses about 3,000 health club members, the National Volleyball Centre, sports groups, the British Judo Council, local theatre groups, dance schools, NHS midwifery, personal trainers, therapists, Kettering Town Council, youth groups, volunteers, religious groups, businesses and more, as well as being a hub for local and national elections.

Another petition to save the facility has been launched by Cllr Anup Pandey (Con, Northall). It had more than 100 signatures as of 10am today.

Cllr Pandey said: “These facilities have been an essential part of our community, providing opportunities for fitness, sports, events, and mental wellbeing.

"Losing them would be a significant blow to our community, especially in the current climate where we have all learned the importance of maintaining good health. I believe we can find a solution to save and protect these valuable community assets.”

Those signing the petitions have said the venue cannot be allowed to close.

Claire Welford said: "We need the sports and leisure venue in Kettering. It's integral for wellbeing. We need arts to be promoted. Kettering needs more...not fewer facilities.”

Maria Hitchcock said: “These are great facilities for the people young and old of Kettering. Take these away, and Kettering will have nothing left!”

And Tanya Rutherford said: “[The] closure of these facilities is a huge blow to Kettering. So many use the different groups/gym and of course the wonderful theatre which has so many amazing shows that are always packed to the brim. Please don't let Kettering lose another resource that many depend on.”

Yesterday one employee at the site, who did not want to be named, said they believe it is viable – but that they need someone to step forward to take it on.

They said: "I see bands like Showaddywaddy and The Illegal Eagles selling out theatres and I cannot believe a full theatre at £30 a ticket is not making money. Four nights of James Acaster sold out in about half an hour.

"There were 2,000 people on-site recently for a church convention. The gym is the most significant gym in Kettering.

"The use of Arena Sports and the gym is back to above pre-Covid levels, so how can it not be viable?

"I believe it is viable, but the longer we leave it the more shows will be cancelled.”

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) leases Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) from B&Q Farms, an arrangement which was inherited from their predecessor authority, Kettering Borough Council.

The council has a contractual arrangement with Phoenix Leisure, which further sublet KLV to Compass Group Services, which made the closure decision.

NNC have said they are reviewing their legal position over the contract arrangements.

A spokesperson for Kettering Conference Centre said their energy costs have increased by 290 per cent and operational costs have risen over 50 per cent.

They said: “We regret to announce that as a result of the ongoing challenging operating environment Kettering Conference Centre, which includes The Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, will close on May 31, 2023.

"We have explored all possible alternatives and have not taken this decision lightly. Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic, and ongoing conversations with the key stakeholders, our operational costs have increased significantly over the past year.

"Unfortunately, even with the council grant to support the running of the Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate.

“We are supporting our employees and will do all that we can to identify alternative employment. We will also make sure that customers are provided with full refunds and support they need for booked events or memberships. We would like to express our thanks to the council, local community and all those who have used the venue for their support throughout the years.”

