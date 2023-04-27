Council reviewing legal position over Kettering Leisure Village contract arrangements

Council chiefs are reviewing the legal position over contracts for facilities at a Kettering leisure complex after a shock closure announcement.

Earlier today (Thursday) it was confirmed that Kettering Conference Centre, the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre would shut on May 31.

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone branded it devastating but said he would not be surprised to see an investor step in to save the venue.

The Kettering Leisure Village complex

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) leases Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) from B&Q Farms, an arrangement which was inherited from their predecessor authority, Kettering Borough Council.

The council has a contractual arrangement with Phoenix Leisure, which further sublet KLV to Compass Group Services which made the closure decision.

NNC deputy leader Cllr Helen Howell, who is the authority’s executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said they are looking at the contracts and that they hope to see services restored there quickly.

She said: “Kettering Leisure Village is one of the area’s premier event and leisure venues and we know how valued it is in the community.

“As well as Kettering Conference Centre it comprises Balance Health suite, the Arena and the Lighthouse Theatre.

“We are keen to ensure that arrangements are put in place so that services can be restored at the facility as quickly as possible.

“The council was made aware of the intention for Kettering Leisure Village to close yesterday (April 26) and we are now working with all concerned to review our legal position regarding contractual arrangements.

“It is not possible to make any further comment at the moment.”

The closure announcement has left about 80 people at risk of redundancy, theatre shows have been cancelled and gym members have been forced to find a new fitness facility. The site also houses the National Volleyball Centre.

Those behind the decision say the venue is no longer financially viable and that operational costs have increased significantly.

A spokesperson for Kettering Conference Centre said: “We regret to announce that as a result of the ongoing challenging operating environment Kettering Conference Centre, which includes the Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, will close on May 31, 2023. We have explored all possible alternatives and have not taken this decision lightly.

"Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic, and ongoing conversations with the key stakeholders, our operational costs have increased significantly over the past year.

"Unfortunately, even with the council grant to support the running of the Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate.

“We are supporting our employees and will do all that we can to identify alternative employment. We will also make sure that customers are provided with full refunds and support they need for booked events or memberships. We would like to express our thanks to the council, local community and all those who have used the venue for their support throughout the years.”

The spokesman added: “Our teams are working hard to contact all our customers and partners over the coming days to confirm the refund process at each site. Please only contact our teams if you have not heard from them by 31 May 2023. We can confirm that any monies paid for events, theatre performances and gym memberships will be fully refunded.”

One employee at the site, who did not want to be named, said they believe it is viable – but that they need someone to step forward to take it on.

They said: "I see bands like Showaddywaddy and The Illegal Eagles selling out theatres and I cannot believe a full theatre at £30 a ticket is not making money. Four nights of James Acaster sold out in about half an hour.

"There were 2,000 people on-site recently for a church convention. The gym is the most significant gym in Kettering.

"The use of Arena Sports and the gym is back to above pre-Covid levels, so how can it not be viable?

"I believe it is viable, but the longer we leave it the more shows will be cancelled.”

Cllr Keli Watts (Lab, Northall) said: “The people of Kettering will be angry to find out this facility is closing with no attempt to try to remediate the situation with other agencies.

"It’s a terrible loss for the employees, for national volleyball and all the other groups which are affected because they suddenly have no place to go.”

Jacc Batch is from Kettering-based Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School which will be putting on a performance of Cluedowhodoh at the Lighthouse Theatre on May 20.

They have been using the venue for shows for 14 years.

Jacc said: "It’s another big loss for Kettering.”

Staff had been told of the decision yesterday afternoon before gym members and those with theatre tickets were informed by email today.

