The future of one of Kettering’s biggest event venues hangs in the balance after sources indicated that it could close.

Multiple people have told the Northants Telegraph that Kettering Conference Centre, in Thurston Drive, may shut its doors at the end of May.

Last night its website went down and it remains unavailable today. The site, part of The Venues Collection group, has also been removed as a venue on their website.

Kettering Conference Centre

The Venues Collection is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

The conference centre also incorporates other venues, including The Lighthouse Theatre and Balance Health Club, but as of this lunchtime neither have publicly commented on their future.

It’s understood staff affected by the decision were informed last night.

Cllr Keli Watts (Lab, Northall) is seeking answers on the situation.

Kettering Conference Centre

She said: “The conference centre and associated elements is a massive part of Kettering and my ward. It is used by national bodies and local people. People will be losing jobs and a facility that supports the health and well-being of people and closed with what looks like no consultation.

“I want to know who knew what and when, was any support asked for, what help will be given to staff who now find themselves out of work and what help will be given to find new venues for those user groups who now have lost a base for their groups.

"This morning all the websites for the conference centre are closed, so who do we go to? This is terrible news for Kettering.”

When our reporter visited the site this morning it appeared to be business as usual for now and the car park was busy. People were still visiting the gym, picking up tickets from the theatre’s box office and arriving for Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

The conference centre, on the Kettering Leisure Village estate, opened in the 1990s and holds exhibitions, sports events, weddings and more.

It can host up to 2,000 people and is also home to the National Volleyball Centre. Volleyball England said they were unable to comment when approached this morning.

The Lighthouse Theatre, which opened in 2008, is yet to reply to a request for comment. Their website was still selling tickets for shows beyond May as of this morning.

Balance Health Club also said they were unable to comment this morning when contacted.

Kettering Town Council, whose office is based at the conference centre, and North Northamptonshire Council, who hold election counts there, have both been contacted for comment.

