A Kettering leisure complex and theatre will close in May after operational costs soared, it’s been confirmed.

Earlier today we reported that the future of Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive was in the balance after suggestions that it could shut.

And this afternoon the disastrous closure of the centre – as well as The Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre – was confirmed in correspondence sent out to members and customers.

Kettering Conference Centre

An email sent out from The Lighthouse Theatre read: “We regret to inform you that The Lighthouse Theatre will be closing on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

"We have explored all possible alternatives to try to keep the theatre open, but despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic, and ongoing conversations with the key stakeholders, our operational costs have increased significantly over the past year.

"Unfortunately, even with the council grant to support the running of The Lighthouse Theatre the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate.

“Please be reassured you will receive a full refund for the bookings you have made for any performances scheduled beyond May 31. If you have not heard from our team by May 31, then please email us at [email protected]

“We would like to thank our loyal customers and theatre partners for your continued support, understanding and friendship over the years.”

And a similar email sent out to members of Balance Health Club and the Arena Sports Centre said: “We regret to announce that due to the closure of Kettering Conference Centre, The Lighthouse Theatre, and Balance Health Club & Arena Sports Centre will be closing on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. We have explored all possible alternatives, but despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic, our operational costs have increased significantly over the past year, and it is no longer financially viable to continue to operate.

"Our number one priority is to support our members and refund any memberships. Everybody who has paid for an annual membership will receive a pro-rata refund. If you have not heard from our team by May 31, then please email us at [email protected]

“Thank you to everyone who has used Balance Health Club & Arena Sports Centre over the years, we appreciate your continued support and understanding and are very sorry to be closing.”

Last night the Kettering Conference Centre website went down and it remains unavailable today. The site, part of The Venues Collection group, has also been removed as a venue on their website.

The Venues Collection is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

The conference centre, on the Kettering Leisure Village estate, opened in the 1990s and holds exhibitions, sports events, weddings and more. It previously hosted gigs from the likes of Paul Weller and the Manic Street Preachers.

The Lighthouse Theatre opened in 2008 and was due to host Kettering stand-up comedian James Acaster for four consecutive nights this summer.