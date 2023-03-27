Comedian James Acaster's hometown gig dates announced as tour comes to Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre

Fans of Kettering comedian James Acaster are in for a treat when he brings his latest stand-up show to his hometown to play four consecutive nights this summer.

The Lighthouse Theatre will join other much larger city venues across the UK and Ireland when it hosts the Kettering star’s Hecklers Welcome UK Tour 2023.

In a change from the usual format, the show will last 90 minutes with no interval and has been flagged as a ‘relaxed’ performance. Bars will be open throughout the show and people will be able ‘to come and go as needed’.

James Acaster with James Acaster the goat

So far 40 dates have been announced, kicking off in Cardiff in July, with shows in Kettering from Tuesday, August 8, to Friday, August 11.

With the relatively small capacity of the The Lighthouse Theatre – 424 tiered seats at ground floor level and a further 143 in the balcony with six private boxes – it is expected ticket sales will be brisk.

James will then play four nights each in Glasgow, Salford, Birmingham, Dublin, Brighton, Bristol and Leeds with more dates promised.

James Acaster - Hecklers Welcome Tour - starts in July and is coming to Kettering

The best-selling author and podcast star has recently released a 10-track Party Gator Purgatory album of experimental music and it emerged last week he will take on a role in the next Ghostbusters film.US trade website Deadline has reported that James has ben cast in a sequel set in New York.

Tickets for the Kettering gig go on sale on Friday, March 31, at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/