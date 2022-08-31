James Acaster meet James Acaster...the goat: Kettering comedian achieves lifelong ambition thanks to Wicksteed Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian James Acaster with James Acaster, the goat, at Wicksteed Park

Kettering’s finest, James Acaster may well go on to be regarded as the comedic world’s Greatest of All Time - the GOAT. For now though, he will simply have to settle for being a goat at Wicksteed Park.

The beloved Northamptonshire institution paid tribute to another beloved Northamptonshire institution by naming a six-month-old Anglo-Nubian goat “James Acaster”. Earlier this month Acaster visited the park and invited to select the goat. Having found one that Acaster felt suitably reflected his demeanour, the name was officially applied at a low-key ceremony in early August.

The invitation was extended by Samantha Towers and Megan Wright, head of sales and marketing at the park. When asked for a comment, Wright said: “We were delighted that James was able to help out when we needed a name for our new attraction. He might have been expecting a rollercoaster - but our new farmyard is proving very popular and James (the goat) is the star attraction.”

Comedian James Acaster with James Acaster, the goat, at Wicksteed Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acaster’s own history with the park dates back to frequent visits as a child, before he went on to work at the Oak Tree, dispensing icy drinks while experimenting with various flavours for his own entertainment. Before he was a comedian, Acaster taught drums to children in Kettering while playing in local bands like Pin Drop, Three Line Whip, The New Hardcore Skiffle Movement, The Capri Sun Quartet and the Wow Scenario.

He subsequently embarked on a career in comedy, starting on the open mic circuit in London, before winning acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Acaster was nominated for the prestigious comedy award in five consecutive years. He has made appearances on television shows including Mock the Week and starred in his own series of stand up specials on Netflix - “Repertoire”. His most recent effort “Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” is available to rent on video and was nominated for a Critic’s Choice award in America.

In July, the Montreal comedy festival named him the “Rising Star” of comedy. In his acceptance speech at the ceremony he described himself, his Off Menu co-host Ed Gamble and the writer of this article as “three stars - we are Orion’s belt, holding up the trousers of the comedy industry and burning forever in heaven” before exclaiming “rising star - I did it”.

Wicksteed Park was opened in 1921 and holds the title of the oldest theme park on the UK mainland after the land had been purchased by Charles Wicksteed with the aim of creating a model village. The park attracts thousands of visitors every year to its 147 acres of glorious parkland. The park boasts 30 different rides and activities and now has a goat named after a local icon to entertain its visitors.