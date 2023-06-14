News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Rushden's Party in the Park returns in July showcasing local groups and Jersey Boys tribute act

It’s free to attend
By William Carter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

Rushden’s Party in the park will be returning to Hall Park’s walled gardens on July 8, giving local groups the opportunity to showcase their talents.

From 1pm, people can enjoy performances from the likes of Alfred Street Junior School and Higham Ferrers Junior School choir, Carel Dance Academy and Melodies Theatre Academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “This is the main event of the year in Rushden and is always enjoyable and entertaining.

The 2022 Party in the Park in Rushden was well attendedThe 2022 Party in the Park in Rushden was well attended
The 2022 Party in the Park in Rushden was well attended
Most Popular

“It is organised by councillors, staff and volunteers for the residents of Rushden and is totally free.”

Also featuring on the day will be fairground rides, charity stalls and food vendors.

Party in the Park has been running since 2002, and last year’s event was the first following a three-year absence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2023’s headline is The Jersey Guys, the UK’s premier original tribute act to Frankie Vali & The Four Seasons, the artist behind songs such as ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, and ‘Sherry’.

ABBA Revival headlined last year's eventABBA Revival headlined last year's event
ABBA Revival headlined last year's event