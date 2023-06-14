Rushden’s Party in the park will be returning to Hall Park’s walled gardens on July 8, giving local groups the opportunity to showcase their talents.

From 1pm, people can enjoy performances from the likes of Alfred Street Junior School and Higham Ferrers Junior School choir, Carel Dance Academy and Melodies Theatre Academy.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “This is the main event of the year in Rushden and is always enjoyable and entertaining.

The 2022 Party in the Park in Rushden was well attended

“It is organised by councillors, staff and volunteers for the residents of Rushden and is totally free.”

Also featuring on the day will be fairground rides, charity stalls and food vendors.

Party in the Park has been running since 2002, and last year’s event was the first following a three-year absence.

2023’s headline is The Jersey Guys, the UK’s premier original tribute act to Frankie Vali & The Four Seasons, the artist behind songs such as ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, and ‘Sherry’.