Picture special from Rushden's Party in the Park

Rushden’s Party in the Park returned in style on Saturday (July 9) following a three-year break.

Despite the pandemic putting a stop to the popular event, it was back with a bang this weekend and these pictures show just some of the fun had by those who attended.

Hall Park played host to attractions included the Equestrienne Wild West Show, Rushden’s Eclipse gymnastics team and Abba Revival who belted out hit after hit for the crowd.

The free event organised by Rushden Town Council also included fairground rides and charity stalls.

A message on the event’s Facebook page said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to every single stallholder, entertainer, performer, volunteer, staff, councillor, supplier that made this event possible, and of course, the wonderful community that came to support Rushden Party in the Park 2022 and was part of this truly magnificent day.”

Scroll down to see all the pictures from Party in the Park 2022.

