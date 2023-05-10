Two merging Rushden schools have been formally announced as Alfred Lord Tennyson School, naming it after one of England’s greatest poets.

Alfred Street Junior and Tennyson Road Infant will fuse to create one school this coming September, and more details have been released including plans for a new school website and the chosen uniform colours, as well as its new name.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC)’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I’m delighted that we’re now at the stage of making these announcements as it makes this exciting new development very real.

Alfred Street Junior School will merge with Tennyson Road Infant School this September

“I am very pleased that we are able to support parents by providing uniform, and am sure this will contribute to everyone feeling a part of the new school when it opens in September.

“The council is committed to continuing to support the development of the new school and ensuring the very best outcomes for all of the pupils who go there.”

Mike Kendall and Richard Scarfe, joint co-chairs of the shadow governing body, said: “The shadow governing body of Alfred Lord Tennyson School are pleased to be working with the new headteacher Mrs Kelly O’Connor and the council to secure the opening of the new school.

“It is an exciting journey that, with your support and engagement, will see the ambitious plans for the school’s ongoing development realised.

Tennyson Road Infant School celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2013

"Over the next few months, you will begin to see some of these changes as preparations are made for the new term in September, merging the two schools into one primary school.”

The school will open on the two existing sites on September 1, 2023.

Its uniform will be predominantly red, featuring the school logo which will be based on designs created by pupils at the two existing schools. North Northamptonshire Council will provide students with a school jumper or cardigan, a PE T-shirt and, for younger pupils, a book bag in the Alfred Lord Tennyson School colours.

Several financial and operational challenges at Alfred Street and Tennyson Road schools prompted the discussion of amalgamation, as the council was approached by the governing bodies from both schools to support the idea.

For the amalgamation to progress, one of the schools had to enforce a ‘technical closure’.

This prompted Tennyson Road Infant School to withdraw its Department for Education number as Alfred Street Junior School, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, expanded its age range to provide education for children aged three (nursery) to aged 11 (Year 6).

Alfred Lord Tennyson was decided to be a suitable name as not only was he prominent in literature, but it is also thought that he embodied the British values which remain important to the national curriculum, including supporting the extension of suffrage.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Primary education is so important for laying down academic foundations so young people can fully realise their potential and I’m pleased that the council has been able to help drive forward some much-needed change.