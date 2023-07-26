Hall Park in Rushden has scooped up a Green Flag Award for the tenth consecutive year, an accreditation given to parks and open spaces available to the public.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “The news that Hall Park has achieved the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Hall Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

Hall Park has received a Green Flag Award for the tenth consecutive year

“Hall Park is a vital green space for the community of Rushden, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

Hall Park hosts plenty of community activities through the year, including Party in the Park and the annual Soap Box Derby.

Joining the likes of Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering and Coronation Park in Corby, Rushden’s new accreditation comes from Keep Britain Tidy, on behalf of the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Hall Park, Rushden

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award aims to ‘ensure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, irrespective of where they live.’