It's lights out and away we go at Rushden Soap Box Derby as crowds flock to Hall Park to catch the action

Congratulations to all the competitors!
By William Carter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Rushden’s Hall Park was the site of the 2023 Soap Box Derby on Sunday (June 4) which saw keen amateur mechanics and brave racers showcase their weird and wonderful ideas.

While the town may be a few miles from Silverstone, people lined the walkway opposite the walled gardens, which provided a suitable slope for daring drivers to descend down on a beautiful, sunny Sunday afternoon.

Carts submitted included efforts from the Rushden Lambretta Club, the Scouts, the Sea Cadets and Rushden Historical Transport Society, with each as creative as the last.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “This event would not be possible without the support of volunteers, councillors and the sponsorship of King Tools.”

If you have any photos of the event you wish to send in, contact us at [email protected]

