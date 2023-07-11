News you can trust since 1897
Rushden resists the rain to turn out for annual Party in the Park

The weather tried its best to dampen the atmosphere
By William Carter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

Rushden’s Party in the Park took place as expected at the weekend, fending off the bad weather to be another memorable event in the town this summer.

After a wet start, the sun showed its face in Hall Park on Saturday, July 8, attracting crowds from all over to enjoy the wealth of activities on offer.

The main arena saw a display from Colchester Birds of Prey, and people could also witness daring and exciting stunts from Stuntworld International.

The stage was set in the walled garden for performances from a handful of local organisations, with the main stage later welcoming local vocalist Katy-Rose Parker and culminating with an outstanding performance from The Jersey Guys.

Crowds resist the rain and descend on Hall Park to enjoy the day.

