A team of slimmers are celebrating their successes from the past 12 months, including losing weight and raising money for charity.

The new year is often a time of reflection and that's exactly what Leanne Onderka has been doing, looking back at what her Slimming World members have achieved during 2024.

The new year is often a time of reflection and that’s exactly what Leanne Onderka has been doing, looking back at what her Slimming World members have achieved during 2024.

Leanne told the Northants Telegraph: “There's more to my groups than just losing weight.”

During the past year, Leanne’s group achieved the Slimming World Gold Award – this award was for the members for their determination to reach their goals, for going to the group every week and never giving up.

Leanne and her team of slimmers at the Race For Life and inset, Leanne collecting the gold award last year

Leanne said: “When we started fundraising, we were spurred on because personally we were affected like so many others.

"My partner’s mum, Valerie Newman, was very poorly after being diagnosed with cancer.

"She sadly passed away before the race happened so we ran in her memory and collectively raised over £18,000.”

And then there has been the total weight loss by her members.

Leanne said: “Collectively in my groups, 186 members are now feeling the benefits of losing 10 per cent of their initial start weight, 124 members reached their personal achievement target weight, and together they have lost a staggering 18,033lbs - that’s 8,179kg or 1,288 stone.

"These numbers are outstanding but this doesn't show how many members have reduced their cholesterol, reversed their diabetes and come off medication that they thought they would be on for life.

"These numbers are fantastic but they don't show the rise in confidence, the dress and waist sizes that have been lost, the life-changing effects like being able to run around with children and grandchildren and the friendships that have been formed within the groups.

"There is so much more to weight loss than just the number on the scales, it’s about the life you gain.”

Details of Leanne’s groups

- Tuesdays 5.30pm and 7pm at Rushden and Higham Rugby Club

- Wednesdays 7.30am, 9am, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm at Rushden and Higham Rugby Club

- Thursdays 5.30pm and 7pm at Wollaston Secondary School

- Saturdays 8.30am and 10am at Old Scouts Rugby Club in Northampton