Gold award for Rushden weight loss expert who says it's the 'best job in the world'

A weight loss expert from Rushden has struck gold for the work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her group every week.

Leanne Onderka, who runs the Rushden Slimming World groups at the Rushden & Higham Rugby Club every week, has been awarded gold status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their dream weight and the service she provides to members.

The accolade is given to Slimming World consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Leanne one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 consultants, meaning Rushden is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK.

It’s the first time Leanne has been awarded the prize since becoming a consultant in October 2022.

Leanne said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Gold’ award.

"I absolutely love my role.

"I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

"This award belongs to the Rushden Wednesday group’s members.

"They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every

week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

"They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work.

"I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

"Without the members, and the help and support from my partner Dave, whos supported me through it all - I really couldn’t have done it without them.

"I’m so pleased and proud.”

“The Rushden Wednesday group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Rushden.”

Together, members have already lost 170 stone this year.

Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with 68 per cent of adults in Rushden being affected, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

To join Leanne’s group, which is held every Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm or 7pm at

Rushden & Higham Rugby Club, Manor Park, Bedford Road NN10 0SA, either pop along or give Leanne a call on 07739 744045.

Leanne also runs a Tuesday evening and a Wednesday morning at the rugby club.

