Rushden, Wollaston and Northampton Slimming World members crowned top fundraising team at Race For Life
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Slimming World members from Rushden, Wollaston and Northampton teamed up for the event held at Abington Park in Northampton last month.
And not only did they have a great time, they managed to raise £17,500 for Cancer Research UK.
Slimming World consultant Leanne Onderka told this newspaper: “What a day Race for Life was!
"In the end we had 45 members attend, some ran, some walked, but we all completed it.”
And she added: "These 45 members came from all my different groups so lots of them were strangers at the start of the day, by the end of it they were firm friends.
"All of their t-shirts were personalised with their name and our team name so everyone could identify who was part of our group.
"They helped each other pin race numbers on, they chatted and laughed and got to know one another.
"They supported each other throughout the race and kept each other motivated.
"After the race we all sat together and had a picnic and members were adding each other on Facebook and swapping phone numbers.
"It was a joy for me to just stand back and watch them, to see them all coming together to raise money for this amazing charity.
“Five groups, 11 sessions, 45 members but one big Slimming World family.”
The group had raised £15,525 by the day itself, but this has since increased to more than £17,500 with numerous company and cash donations added to the total.
And the team was delighted to be crowned the top fundraising team for the Northampton event.
Leanne added: "I am so proud of every member that attends my groups.
"They inspire me every week with their determination to rewrite their future health, their ability to overcome hurdles and stay focused on their dream.
"To be able to encourage them to get physically active and take on challenges like Race for Life is amazing.
"Members have been going out walking, starting the Couch to 5K, swimming and all of this will help them reach their target weight and more importantly, stay there for life.
"Being a Slimming World consultant really is the best job in the world.
"I get to be a part of my members’ journeys, it’s an honour and a privilege to watch them lose weight, gain confidence and take control of their future.
"It’s not just about the weight you lose, it’s about the life you gain."
Leanne’s groups run on the following days:
Rushden - Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7pm at Rushden and Higham Rugby Club
Rushden - Wednesday at 7.30am, 9am, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm at Rushden and Higham Rugby Club
Wollaston - Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm at Wollaston School
Northampton - Saturday at 8.30am and 10am at Old Scouts Rugby Club, Rushmere Road, Northampton
For more information about joining one of Leanne’s Slimming World groups, call Leanne on 07739 744045.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.