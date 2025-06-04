Effects of a huge sustained blaze at a Rushden plastic recycling processing warehouse are being monitored to assess damage to water courses and the local environmental.

The towering smoke plume from the fire at Monoworld Recycling Centre on the Sanders Lodge industrial site off Wellingborough Road, Rushden could be seen from surrounding counties with local residents reporting pieces of plastic and debris showering down on gardens and homes.

Locals had been told to close windows and doors for several days as the toxic cloud cleared but now a warning has been issued for growers in the area to wash down food and equipment that may be contaminated on nearby allotments and vegetable patches.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Where residents have a garden or allotment to grow produce, the advice is to follow normal hygiene precautions and wash hands thoroughly after working or playing in the garden or allotment and before handling food or drinking.

"Remove and clean outdoor gardening shoes before entering your home.

"Wash produce thoroughly under a running tap and rub it in a bowl of fresh water – soil and dirt will splash onto the outer surfaces of fruit and vegetables, so removing the outer leaves of green vegetables and washing well will remove any possible contamination before consumption. “Avoid taking tools, gloves and shoes into your car or home without cleaning them first.

“Any dust residue from the plume of smoke should also be cleaned from items such as garden furniture and cars.”

The Environment Agency has agreed that limited activities can continue at Monoworld as long as the company ‘remains compliant with their environmental permit, working practices, and it remains safe to do so’.

Monitoring of local watercourses was undertaken both during and after the fire to assess the impact of fire water run-off.

This monitoring has not shown any adverse impacts to local watercourses or wildlife as most of the fire water run-off was contained on site or diverted to foul sewer. Air quality has improved and residents are no longer advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The incident has now been closed by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and areas of the Sanders Lodge industrial site in Rushden that were not impacted by the fire remain operational.

In the event of breathing difficulties, people should contact their GP/111/999 as appropriate according to the level of severity.