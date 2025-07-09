Rushden Party in the Park returns this weekend with free family fun and local talent

Hall Park in Rushden will once again play host to a day of fun-filled activities as the town prepares for its annual Party in the Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of Wellingborough carnival and Kettering Carnival this past weekend, all eyes are on Rushden to pull out all the stops as it gets ready for the event, this year taking place on Saturday, July 12.

Visitors to the park will be treated to local entertainment, stalls, refreshments and plenty of sunshine, as temperatures are set to reach upwards of 30 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Party in the Park returns once again on July 12

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “This much-loved community event promises a day filled with entertainment, family fun and local talent – all set in the beautiful surroundings of Hall Park.

"Party in the Park is a cornerstone of Rushden’s events calendar, bringing together residents and visitors for a day of music, performance, and community spirit.

"All are welcome and we look forward to seeing you there.”

The celebrations will begin at 1pm and conclude at 8.30pm, with entry to the park being free throughout.

The mainstage headline act is Magic Queen, a tribute act to Queen, who will be performing in the walled garden

The mainstage will feature entertainment in the form of a motorcycle stunt display from The Fantastic Flyin’ Ryan, agility tricks from the Paws for Thought Dog Display Team and a showcase from Rushden and Higham Judo Club, before concluding with a performance from Magic Queen in the walled garden, an acclaimed tribute act celebrating the iconic music of Queen.

Parking will be available via the entrance to the park in Hall Avenue and cost £1.