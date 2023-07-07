Not for the faint of heart, it seems!

25 years in a job is a feat in any profession, but for a stuntman who soars a motorcycle over cars, steam engines and ‘whatever we get given to jump over’, it’s all the more impressive.

The Flyin Ryan Stunt Show, based in Northamptonshire, performs at country shows, steam engine rallies and modified car shows all over the country, and although it’s not been a blemish or injury-free venture, it’s been one that has given spectators a thrill now for quarter of a century.

Ryan Griffiths, who began his death-defying performances in 1998, said: “It depends on what the organiser can rustle up for us to jump over.

“It can be anything from dune buggies to steam engines to lorry recovery vehicles.

“If we can, we’ll always try to jump it.”

The Flyin Ryan Stunt Show has popped up in places all over the country, some as far up as Scotland, and its riders have still been recognisable as Northamptonshire locals.

Ryan started on a motorbike as a child, which progressed into stunt shows after a decorated competitive career that includes a record 10 victories at the annual Wild and Woolly race on Boxing Day each year, the oldest still-running motorcycle race in the world.

Ryan had a stint in British Championship Motocross, which proved to be an expensive and tiresome workload, but after a chance meeting with a man named ‘Jumping’ Jack Semtex, a venture in stunt riding began, and Ryan simply never stopped.

Today, the stunt show is a family business, with Ryan’s step-son James, 29, performing since he was six, andwith his children now showing an interest.

The dangers of the trade are evident, however, as Ryan noted a lorry recovery vehicle that he attempted to clear last year, which he did so ‘by an inch.’

Sometimes the daring riders aren’t so lucky, and workplace accidents are far more likely as a stuntman than in an office.

Ryan recalled a time in 2004 when he broke both ankles and his jaw in a world record attempt for the longest motorcycle jump, but insists that it was ‘doable’ had it not been for the bad weather conditions on the day.

Displays are usually 30 minutes in length, and feature pre-set routines that are paired with a running commentary, having riders speak to the crowd as they hurtle over all manner of obstacles.

Ryan, 51, added: “It’s getting more difficult now that I’m getting older, I’m getting out of breath.

“But it works beautifully as I can stop mid-show and talk to somebody in the crowd or if something happens I can talk about it there and then.

“Plus it amazes all the ladies because it shows I’m a man who can multitask!”

On the topic of the next 25 years, Ryan said: “The landings are getting a big heavy, the old legs don’t soak up the landing like they used to.

"I’m not really ever going to retire I don’t think, not until I’m in a box.

"I can always commentate and James and his sons can always do the jumping.

"We’re not planning on slowing down, as long as the bookings keep coming in we’ll keep going and doing events.”