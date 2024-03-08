Rushden High Street’s HSBC branch now closed for two-week refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden’s High Street HSBC branch is closed as it undergoes a ‘refresh’ which will include new signage and the installation of ‘state-of-the-art’ cash machines.

Whereas services in other town centres like Wellingborough’s Barclays and Corby’s Natwest are facing closures, bosses at HSBC insist that the Rushden location will only be out of commission for two weeks, re-opening on March 22 at 9.30am. It closed at 2pm today (March 8).

Alex Smith, local director of HSBC, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

"We are pleased that our Rushden branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”